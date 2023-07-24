“I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for” – Drake reveals he’s not ready for marriage

Drake

Drake has explained why he is hesitant about becoming a husband.

During an appearance on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, the Hotline Bling rapper explained that he isn’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle because he can’t offer a partner consistency due to his lifestyle

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something,” Drake said when asked why he’s never been married. “I think I will eventually… I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

The 36-year-old pushed back against Bobbi’s joke that he just wanted to “sleep around” and insisted his decision was down to consistency and not being able to adequately “contribute” to a relationship.

“I don’t wanna get married ’cause like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone, and I’m not like, Amish,” he added, reports Complex.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the God’s Plan hitmaker told Bobbi that his ideal partner would have a good sense of humour, be into cosplay, and be “an individual”.

“I like somebody that’s, like, their own,” he elaborated. “They’re not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with like a sense of humor, you know?”

Drake also noted that he probably wouldn’t settle down with another celebrity, adding, “Famous people really aren’t that… aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing.”

