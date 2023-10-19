“I don’t want my legs cut off!” Mr. Ibu cries out for help

Well-known Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has issued an urgent plea for assistance due to a medical condition that could potentially result in the amputation of his leg.

Mr. Ibu posted the SOS on Instagram yesterday, revealing that he has been battling an illness and has been hospitalized for several weeks.

“I have been unwell for several weeks now. All I am hoping for is your prayers and assistance. I am still in the hospital bed as I speak to you. The medical director of this hospital has suggested that the last resort is to amputate my leg if his next treatment does not work.

“Just think, if they amputate my leg, where would I go? What would be my future? Please keep me in your prayers. Reach out to the Almighty. I don’t want to lose my leg,” Mr. Ibu shared in an Instagram video posted yesterday, on Wednesday.

The daughter and wife of the Nollywood actor have also appealed for well-wishers to help send him abroad for better treatment.

The family has also disclosed that they are facing financial difficulties to cover medical bills and are in urgent need of financial support for his treatment.