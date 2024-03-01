I don’t want to be surrounded by poor people because God will ask him why he was rich among the poor — Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni says he does not want to be surrounded by poor people because God will ask him why he was rich among the poor.

He made the remarks while addressing the nation on TV and radio stations in the country on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The President said when he got land in Kisozi, Gomba district he found the people there were democratically poor.

“I told them I didn’t want to be neighbours with poor people. This is never my belief because I don’t want God to ask me why I could be a rich man surrounded by poor people. I started a big struggle to educate them,” the President said.

During his address, he focused on wealth creation to shed light on the challenge faced by many who, his press unit said before his speech, are well-acquainted with “wealth consumption” but lack awareness about “wealth creation”.

“In our analysis, in the 1960s, we saw that Uganda would be very successful if we go back to where the colonialists found us when they interfered with us — develop the indigenous wealth, modernise it,” Museveni said.

He also said as a wealth producer, there is no Ugandan he doesn’t like.

“I love all Ugandans because they buy my products. They buy my milk, beef, and bananas. How can I have a Ugandan I don’t like?” he said.

The President added that they always tell the people that they should all be wealth creators and reject the politics of parasites and sectarianism.

“The politics of going out talking to foreigners, those are just agents of foreign interest. Here in Uganda, we have got almost everything,” he remarked.

