I DOUBT CITIZENS WILL AFFORD RICE AND CHICKEN THIS CHRISTMAS – KAMPYONGO

FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says he doubts citizens will manage to celebrate this Christmas with the traditional meal of rice and chicken because they can’t even afford kandolo.

In an interview, Tuesday, Kampyongo also wondered whether people would afford to go on vacation this festival period with the high cost of fuel.

“Where you are there, today you don’t even know what your Christmas is going to be. You don’t even know if you will be able to move from one point to point B. How much food you will put on the table…

Credit : News Diggers