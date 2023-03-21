I expected better from HH, he lacks people like me – Dr Canisius Banda

I expected better from HH, he lacks people like me – Pilgrim

FORMER UPND vice-president Dr Canisius Banda says he is shocked by President Hakainde Hichilema’s performance because he expected better from him. In an interview, Dr Banda said the President was running government with only Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.

He argued that the majority of the ministers lacked capacity to properly advise the President.

“I would submit to you that to me this President has shocked me; I did not expect this kind of performance. I expected better and I know really, maybe because you see people like me are not with him so nobody is talking.”

Credit: News Diggers