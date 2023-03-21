I expected better from HH, he lacks people like me – Dr Canisius Banda

I expected better from HH, he lacks people like me – Pilgrim
FORMER UPND vice-president Dr Canisius Banda says he is shocked by President Hakainde Hichilema’s performance because he expected better from him. In an interview, Dr Banda said the President was running government with only Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.
He argued that the majority of the ministers lacked capacity to properly advise the President.
“I would submit to you that to me this President has shocked me; I did not expect this kind of performance. I expected better and I know really, maybe because you see people like me are not with him so nobody is talking.”
Credit: News Diggers
Witchdoctor Banda,
Umungulu. Insala ila suma. In UNDP and MMD you were a JOHN SOLYE UBWALI
Ranting Lunatic.
I expected a better comment than this from Dr Canisius Banda.
This maron is seeking employment
Sour grapes. You can’t be better than any of HH’s ministers bwana. You are down and out!!!
Don’t be shy, just come back to upnd and start contributing to the development of your country, otherwise where you are in pf is history, by 2026 you will be very rusty and won’t get anywhere.
Banda can’t be trusted just like GBM . Njala yanyokola you start saying bad things about your friends thinking you are better than them, you lack wisdom . You see now only if you were loyal you would have been in government but you chose money over friendship but now that money is not there. Stay in pf chapwa.