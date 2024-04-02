I FIND IT DIFFICULT TO DISTINGUISH BETWEEN ECL AND A MERE CADRE- Sikaile Sikaile

Sikaile Sikaile

I FIND IT DIFFICULT TO DISTINGUISH BETWEEN ECL AND A MERE CADRE

Former President Edgar Lungu’s recent actions, which include attempts to undermine the current administration led by HH, underscore his failure as a leader during his administration marked by brutality. His continued interference in political matters and disregard for the democratic principles that he himself failed to uphold demonstrate his lack of statesmanship.

Under his rule, public institutions suffered greatly, with many in need of rehabilitation due to his mismanagement. Lungu’s behavior reflects arrogance and a refusal to acknowledge that his presidency ended in 2021, yet he continues to capitalize on the current political climate to incite civil disobedience. His rhetoric often hints at inciting people to rise against the current government, revealing his desperation and willingness to resort to anything to regain power.Calls for both Lungu and the current president to tone down miss the mark. It’s Lungu who needs to lead by example and demonstrate the behavior expected of a former head of state. His actions, such as obstructing HH from participating in public events and limiting his ability to campaign freely, tarnish his legacy. Despite this, Lungu now freely moves about without any hindrance.

Lungu’s disregard for the rule of law, as evidenced by his actions during the 2016 presidential petition, further diminishes confidence in his leadership. It’s time for him to acknowledge his mistakes and step back from the political arena, allowing the current administration to govern without interference.We recognize the level hatred towards Hakainde Hichilema, ECL and his association have, but in this instance, credit should be given where it’s due. Uniting a country intentionally divided isn’t easy.The PF was ruthless towards former President RB, as they pursued the removal of his immunity. ECL was one of those MPs who voted to remove RB’s immunity at that time.

In contrast to Lungu’s divisive tactics, HH has shown tolerance and a commitment to promoting unity. Lungu’s behavior only serves to fuel confusion and anarchy, further harming the nation he once led and misguided. It’s crucial that Lungu leads by example and demonstrates respect for the democratic process and the rule of law that he failed to respect whilst serving as a republican president. I don’t get the rationale that HH should tone down.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE