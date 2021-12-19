Paul Shalala writes..

33 years ago, I was a 4 years old boy who was living in the grass thatched house behind me in the photo.

This was our lovely house in Lubanze Village in Mumbwa.

The house had no tiles, no ceiling board, not self contained and no clean running water.

But that was the best house my parents gave us, I lived there and enjoyed my childhood, i smiled all the time because we had the best life.

Despite building an ultra modern house for mum and dad (now late) at the village and on the insistence of our elder brother Shalala Oliver Sepiso we have not brought down this house because it holds alot of family memories.

Everytime I visit home, I spend alot of time here and I keep getting photos.

This house saw me grow and we have changed the grass on the roof every dry season but the structure still stands strong.

Am a proud villager, I never shy away from my childhood, I grew up here and I will forever be grateful to my parents who gave us the best childhood.

My parents were teachers and they pampered us with all sorts of goodies Everytime they returned from collecting their salaries in Lusaka or Mumbwa Town.

Today I can afford to own my own house with better conditions, I can afford to take my children to pre-schools: a stage in the education system which I missed because we didn’t have pre-schools in the village.

Am iam who iam today because this grass thatched house taught me how to be humble, how to accept what I have and how to aim high in life despite what you are going through.

Fellow African child, in whatever you go through, thank God because you do not know what tomorrow has in store for you.

From a boy who herded cattle before walking on foot to school, to a journalist who now holds 4 international media awards and 12 national media awards.

Your background should not determine your destiny.