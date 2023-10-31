‘I had to choose between Zodwa and them and I chose them’-Zodwa Wabantu

Exotic dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu said she loved her ancestors more than the fame that came with being a popular dancer.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared a picture of herself embracing the chapter she’s in.

“Everything can stop. I didn’t choose them, they chose me. Angiyisabi into engingayazi Kodwa they talk to me full time,” she wrote.

In her comment section one told her ubungoma reduced her fame and made her unpopular.

“I understand you truly. I had to choose between Zodwa Wabantu and them and I chose them. That’s why I’m not popular but I’m powerful this of Ukubona nokusebenza abantu. Every stage of life there are different universities I passed Zodwa Wabantu now I’m this. I love them more than Zodwa Wabantu. Ngiyakuzwa mina,” Zodwa replied.

To kickstart her journey the exotic dancer and businessperson said she performed rituals informing her ancestors she had heeded their call.

“It started this Saturday because I went there and I spent like 35K with the goat. I flew uBaba from KZN so it started this weekend. So going to the water meant ‘ngiyi nkosazana ya manzi’. There are more procedures to be done. I still have to go to see uBaba.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said things started unfolding last year.

“The dreams started in September and October, but I’ve always been this person. I don’t wear makeup, I wear expensive watches and earrings and they get lost and now I know it’s because they don’t want them.”

Source:Timeslive