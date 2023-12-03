I HAVE 6 GIRLFRIENDS, NOT 8, SAYS HUBBY IN COURT

A married man of Kazungula District has confessed to having six girlfriends and attributed his extra-marital affairs to his wife’s habit of denying him his conjugal rights.

This was heard in a case in which Sachaba Maimbolwa, 46, a fisherman of Kasaya village, was sued for divorce in Livingstone Local Court A1 by his wife, Lydia Mutalikelwa, of H 243 Zecco Township.

The couple got married on December 18, 2006. Maimbolwa paid K1,500 as dowry. The couple has five children.