I have a feminine side but I’m not gay” – Charly Boy

In a recent development, Nigeria singer Charly Boy in an interview with reality tv star Uriel Oputa has revealed that he has a feminine side to him

The musical artist, who is famous for his dressing and also adorning himself with jewellery, expressed that while he does indulge in his femininity, he is not gay.

In the same interview he also spoke out about his dwindling attraction to women as he expressed that he has been married for over 45 years