I have been refused exit at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to be attended to by the Doctor in South Africa – GBM

GBM writes:
I have been refused exit at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to be attended to by the Doctor in South Africa, despite the courts authority.
The Doctor will be out of hospital for 21 days from tomorrow, therefore, if I’m not attended to tomorrow then my being attended to, will delayed for a further 21 days.
Instructions were made to the immigration department, not to allow me board the aircraft and my luggage offloaded too.
A few days ago your son was flagged by DEC for money laundering activities on his return from South Africa and today you’re going to the same place on the medical treatment pretext, kind of suspicious I must say. Anyway, the authorities will give us the reasons for their action.
An inhuman government.
GBM has deliberately avoided to disclose the reasons given for stopping him from leaving the country.
It is not possible that one can be prevented from leaving the country without any reason, especially given that there is a court order to allow him to go out for medical attention.