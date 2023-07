“I have been to hell and back,” says Jamie Foxx, who has been transformed by a terminal illness. On 12th April 2023, it was announced that the 55 year old actor and musician had been hospitalised after an unspecified medical emergency.

Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has now been discharged and is reportedly being treated in a “physical rehab facility in Chicago” that specialises in “strokes and brain injuries”. May he fully recover. Sending him our prayers.