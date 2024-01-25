I HAVE COME BACK HOME TO UPND, SAYS BIZWELL MUTALE

…as Maoma reiterates that the party welcomes everyone

I have come back home and I am here to serve the party and the President and I want to help tell a better narrative of the country under the UPND, says Bizwell Mutale.

He also pledged to work hand in hand with party structures.

Mr Mutale said that he was cognizant of the crucial role that party members who remained behind after his departure in helping to deliver the party’s objective of forming Government.

Speaking when he rejoined the party at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House (UPND HQ) in Lusaka this morning, Mr Mutale said the numerous development agenda by the UPND-led administration

“I realized it was time to come back home. I really never left the party. My heart stayed with you (UPND). I never stopped talking about you because this is where it all began. I also want to thank my wife for helping me realize my mistake come to make this all important decision,” he said.

And welcoming Mr Mutale back to the party, UPND National Chairperson, Collins Maoma says there was no stranger and new comer in UPND because we welcome and embrace everyone.

“UPND is a home for every person and I want to ask everyone to come and joined the party. Mr Bizwell Mutale, you are free to participate in all political activities in the party. I know there are those who believes in you in PF, please bring them,” said Mr Maoma.

He also encouraged every party member to welcome anyone who was willing to come and rejoin the party.

“I want to call upon all party members to welcome Mr Mutale back to the party with both hands. The clear objective of President Hakainde Hichilema is to united everyone and rebuild the country. That’s why we are saying we need everyone to jump on board. Even to win elections, we need everyone because politics is about numbers,” he said.

And adding a voice to the chairman’s welcome message, both Ms Imenda, Ms Tavaris, and Mr Liswaniso agreed that the coming back of Mr Mutale to the party was a sign that the party was still attractive to the people of Zambia.

Ms Tarvaris went further to send a clarion call to the women opposition in to consider joining the progressive UPND, adding that the unprecedented developmental projects that was taking place in various parts of the country was a sign of the UPND’s desire to fulfill it’s campaign promises.

