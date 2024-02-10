I have lost my mother in law. She has transitioned to glory- Dr Nevers MUMBA

Dr Nevers MUMBA writes….

WE HAVE LOST MY MOTHER IN LAW:

Today, I have lost my mother in law. She has transitioned to glory. This is the mother to my wife, Florence.

There are many negative stories out there about mothers in law, but for some reason, God chose to spare me by giving me a mother in law who loved and favored me to the end. She was the personification of Jesus’ love. She loved God and was my intercessor to the end.

Mum Lydia Mwila passed away in her sleep in the early hours of this morning, after a very short illness.

She maybe dead to us but she is fully awake in God’s presence.

”Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.“

‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭15‬:‭51‬-‭52‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Good night Mum, we shall see you in the MORNING!

So long.