“I have mandated my lawyers to press charges against CAF!”- SAMUEL ETO’O

SAMUEL ETO’O: “I have mandated my lawyers to press charges against CAF!”

“I was never questioned. They issued a press release to say that an investigation had been opened, but I was never questioned about what I was accused of.

For more than 22 years the only thing I could do was play football, and for those who know me, I have always respected fair play, and it was not by becoming president of the federation that this attitude will change.

We become great when we respect others, and especially when we lose. And so I have mandated my lawyers to press charges against CAF, so that responsibilities could be established. It was too easy to stain everything I had built during these few years in the world of football,” Eto’o tells France 24.

Ade Divine