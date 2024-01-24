WE NEED THOSE POINTS TO QUALIFY-GRANT

I have never given up on anything in my life, says Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant.

And Grant says he knows everybody expected his team to lose as they were playing the ‘best team in Africa’.

Addressing a packed pre-match press conference at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Grant said Morocco was the stronger team on paper, but Zambia would fight for maximum points.

“This is an important game for us. Morocco qualified already so they don’t have anything to lose. We need these points for us to qualify,” said Grant.

“We shall give our best on the pitch. Morocco has a fantastic team. I have watched almost all their games. They are the best team in Africa, no doubt about that. They have a good coach and play fantastic football.”

He said, “But in my coaching career, I have never given up on anything, so we will fight for points,”

Grant said Morocco were favourites going into Wednesday’s tie.

“Yes, Morocco is better than us on paper. No doubt about it but I have a good crop of players who are good on the pitch. In the last game with a red card that was not a red card, we played good football,” he said.

“The players gave everything and showed good character and I’m proud of them. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. I know that everybody expects us to lose because we are playing the best team in Africa, but we will fight for the points tomorrow”.

Grant said he was more focused on preparing his team than talking about Morocco.

“We shall concentrate on ourselves; we know that Morocco is better than us. In football, it’s not always that the best teams win,” he said.

Zambia plays Morocco tomorrow (Wednesday) in a Group F final tie that will decide the fate of Grant’s side.

Tanzania and DR Congo will square of in Khorogo in another Group F that will decide who joins Morocco in the top two brackets. Kickoff is at 20:00 hours CAT.

Another four sides will qualify as third best placed teams across the six groups.