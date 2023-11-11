I HAVE NO GRUDGE AGAINST ANYONE….. despite spending 429 days in prison- Mumbi Phiri

I HAVE NO GRUDGE AGAINST ANYONE

….. despite spending 429 days in prison, says Mumbi Phiri

Chinsali… Saturday November 11, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Former PF Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri says she has no gludge against anyone despite spending 429 days in incarceration in Mongu.

Speaking when she featured on Deligjt Kwitonta Radio station in Chinsali this evening, Hon Phiri said she is thankful for the prayers that Zambians offered before she was released.

She was however, shocked that the state entered a nolle prosequi on the day of judgement.

She said they obviously wanted to avoid compensating her for wrongful detention.

And commenting on the happenings in the former ruling party, Hon Phiri said the people should not worry because the PF structures are intact.

“Our structures across the country are intact and we will not allow my young brother Miles Sampa to destroy the party that late President Michael Chilufya Sata left in the capable hands of President Edgar Lungu. To tell you the truth, we are now more united as the PF because of what UPND through Miles Sampa is doing to us,” she said.

“It’s very clear that the UPND wants to kill the PF. The love that most people have for PF is encouraging and that’s why we have confidence that our party will remain strong.”

The former diplomat also said the people of Zambia have been subjected to total suffering under the UPND saying the cost of living is unbearable.