By Zambia Eagle

I HAVE NOT BEEN TOO WELL SINCE WE LOST ELECTIONS, LIFE IS HARD IN OPPOSITION,

majority of PF leaders are going through marital problems, CRIES DAVIES MWILA

Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says life has been very difficult in opposition hence has not been too well since losing elections.

Images of a frail looking Davies Mwila emerged yesterday on social media platforms with people commenting with various views.

But in a WhatsApp group post last evening, Mwila said his family has been through a lot and he us away a number of PF members have not fully recovered from the 2021 election humiliation defeat at the hands of the UPND.

“I can confess to you that it has not been easy to move on and accept the painful defeat. A number of PF members, especially senior leaders, have actually gone into depression. Some have resorted to heavy alcohol drinking. Family members are equally putting too much pressure on us because of the heavy demands. As you are aware, most of the PF leaders are actually going through divorce currently due to marital problems in homes. It is not easy. Hope we can recover one day because nobody expected what happened in 2021”, Mwila lamented.