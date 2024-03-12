I HAVE NOT TONED DOWN BECAUSE I VISITED HH – KABIMBA

I HAVE NOT TONED DOWN BECAUSE I VISITED HH – S.C ( ODS) KABIMBA

In a bold and defiant 5FM Radio featured on Tuesday, the leader of the opposition Economic Front party, Cde. Wynter M. Kabimba,SC,ODS expressed his unwavering stance against the ruling party and its Republican president. Despite recent speculations suggesting otherwise, the opposition leader clarified that he has not toned down his criticism or compromised his principles in offering credible and elevated checks and balances.

Addressing issues on radio, he emphasized that his recent visit to the Republican president was merely a gesture of courtesy and respect, rather than a signal of acquiescence. “I strongly differ with the Republican president on a number of issues and policies,” the EF leader asserted, making it clear that his core beliefs remain unchanged.

Undeterred by criticisms from people, he reaffirmed his commitment to providing a robust system of checks and balances in the political landscape. “It is our duty as the opposition to hold the ruling party accountable and ensure that power is not wielded unchecked,” he declared.

Emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and respectful dissent, Mr Kabimba urged his fellow political parties to adopt a principled approach in their interactions with the head of state. “We can offer scrutiny and opposition without resorting to demeaning language or personal attacks,” he stated, calling for a more civil and substantive political discourse.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the keader of the opposition EF Cde. Kabimba, SC,ODS, remains steadfast in his convictions, standing as a vocal advocate for democratic principles and accountability.

His unwavering stance serves as a reminder that opposition voices play a crucial role in shaping a healthy and vibrant democracy.

