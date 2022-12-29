I Have Suffered An Injustice -Katele Kalumba

I HAVE SUFFERED AN INJUSTICE – KALUMBA

By Rhodah Mvula

Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba says he has suffered an injustice following the decision by the Supreme Court to uphold his conviction on corrupt practices.

Dr. Kalumba who served in late President Frederick Chiluba’s tenure was jointly charged with former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Stella Chibanda and two business executives namely Faustin Kabwe and Aaron Chungu.

Facts are that Dr. Kalumba and Ms. Chibanda received money from the treasury through a secret intelligence account managed by the head of the Intelligence.

In delivering Judgement, Justice Mumba Malila says the trial court was on firm ground when it sentenced the four to five years imprisonment.

The Supreme Court has upheld the sentence and has ordered the four to begin serving their five year jail sentence effective December 29, 2022.

Speaking after the judgement, Dr. Kalumba says the courts verdict is unfair.