I HAVEN’T RESIGNED AS VEEP – NALUMANGO
REPUBLICAN Vice President Mutale Nalumango has dismissed a social post alleging that she has resigned from politics due to deep religious and ideological reasons.
This was contained in a social media post made by the official Patriotic Front – PF post on the 1st of April, 2023.
Nalumango recognizes that the post was made on ‘April Fools’ Day’ however remarking that certain jokes portray people’s hidden wishes.
She has since urged all sections of society to treat the claim that she has resigned as fake.
The PF social media post went on to allege that Senior leaders of the church and party are said to have had rushed to Nalumango’s residence at Government House to persuade her to withdraw her letter of resignation.
For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9
You are doing very well madam, far much better than un principled lady madam inonge did, who even her own road going to home her birth place was neglected as all the development went to the east and north as the claimed that’s where votes come from, look at mpezeni, and that bemba rif raf that sata didn’t want as a chief drive compared to senior chiefs from other parts of the country.