I HAVEN’T RESIGNED AS VEEP – NALUMANGO

REPUBLICAN Vice President Mutale Nalumango has dismissed a social post alleging that she has resigned from politics due to deep religious and ideological reasons.

This was contained in a social media post made by the official Patriotic Front – PF post on the 1st of April, 2023.

Nalumango recognizes that the post was made on ‘April Fools’ Day’ however remarking that certain jokes portray people’s hidden wishes.

She has since urged all sections of society to treat the claim that she has resigned as fake.

The PF social media post went on to allege that Senior leaders of the church and party are said to have had rushed to Nalumango’s residence at Government House to persuade her to withdraw her letter of resignation.

