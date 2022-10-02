I KNOW HOW PAINFUL IT FEELS TO GET ZEROS BUT YOU WILL BE FINE MY BROTHER – SEAN TEMBO COMFORTS YO MAPS

By Japhet Moonga

2nd October, 2022 – Lusaka

HAVING vast experience in obtaining zeros in elections, Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo has comforted Yo Maps for not getting a single award at yesterday’s Kwacha Music Awards.

“I know how Zambians are when they decide to teach someone a lesson, look at the zeros I have continued getting in elections,” said Tembo.

He comforted Yo Maps, saying he (Tembo) was now used to getting zeros and he is now at a stage where he just accepts and forgets.

“My brother you’re even better because those were just music awards, imagine getting zeros countrywide in a general election? Imagine how it feels having no MP in the National Assembly despite investing money in campaigns? Those are just Kwacha awards, just forget about them,” said Tembo.

Truly, there is no person better-placed to advise Yo Maps than Sean Tembo Zero. He is a leader in scoring zeros.

Asked if he was not concerned about getting more and more zeros in 2026 going by his type of politics of insulting the Head of State and disrespecting Zambian women, Tembo said he does not insult President Hakainde Hichilema and denied disrespecting women, saying he calls ‘a spade, a spade’.

“Bally is not the name of the President. When I say Bally’s menstruation, then I haven’t insulted the President because that is not his name. He has no patent of the name Bally at PACRA. And we all know that women menstruate, so how is it an insult to say they do?” wondered Tembo.

Yesterday, the famous Yo Maps was out-performed at the Kwacha Music Awards by a little known Chile 1 Mr Zambia, a situation many have attributed to ‘Disciplinary Committee’ measures following the demeaning of Zambian music fans by the bragging Kidist, wife to Yo Maps.