I LEAVE WITH GREAT PRIDE – GEN BARRY

Zambia Air Force (ZAF) immediate-past Commander Colin Barry says the institution is in capable hands and he leaves it full of gratitude and pride.

Lieutenant General Barry, the 12th indigenous ZAF commander, served from August 30, 2021 to December 20, 2023 when his deputy Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni took over from him.

A fly-in fly-out parade – a ceremonial event that signals the handing over of the leadership mantle from one commander to the next – was held at ZAF headquarters in Lusaka yesterday.

The event, as per military custom, was replete with spectacle.

Before any speeches could be read, there was a general salute by those on parade, Gen Barry inspecting the parade mounted in his honour, the parade marching past in slow and quick time, and reading of Gen Barry’s curriculum vitae (CV).

Other activities included signing of the commander’s handover, takeover book, handing over of instruments of leadership and presentation of gifts to Gen Barry, who in his speech thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for the trust and confidence he showed in him when he appointed him to lead ZAF.

“Serving the Zambia Air Force and people of Zambia was a great privilege,” he said. “Thank you, Mr President, Sir, and may God bless you and your leadership.

( Zambia Daily Mail)