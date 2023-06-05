I LEFT BECAUSE I WAS UNDER SERIOUS THREATS BY THE PF-SINYANGWE

Former United Party for National Development (UPND) Nakonde Constituency Vice Chairperson Charles Sinyangwe has been officially welcomed back into the party.

Mr Sinyangwe who defected to then rulling Patriotic front party prior to the 2021 general elections says his decision was to save himself and his family from the persecution that he suffered at the hands of the members of the former rulling party.

” I was being persecuted by the PF that others may not understand, but am here to ask for forgiveness, am ready to continue working for this party that we suffered for together, even though I left, my heart was always with the UPND.

At the time he defected, Mr Sinyangwe was facing some legal charges, he did not say if that is what influenced his decision.

He and few others were welcomed back into the party by the UPND Provincial Chairperson Lovewell Nsofwa at central park.

At the time, he was among the few members in the constituency that were shortlisted for parliamentary candidacy.

Provincial chairman at the time, Mathews Chikekwa who is now provincial deputy permanent secretary admitted Mr Sinyangwe’s defection was unexpected but did not come as a shock either.

Though according to him the defection did not shake the UPND in the district, the party was left with no better candidate as it had to adopt a member of the Patriotic Front Party PF and former councilor Simon Simwanza who equally defected from his party after he was left out on Parliamentary adoptions in the PF party.

Mr Sinyangwe claimed he has defected back to the party with 3,500 members who followed him to PF.