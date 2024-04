I MADE K10.1M IN ONE OF MY COMPANIES, K500,000 FROM POULTRY BUSINESS, MUCHEMWA TELLS COURT

By Taonga Tembo

FORMER Intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that one of his companies, Altitude Properties Limited, made about K10.1 million between December 2020 and August 2021.

And Muchemwa also told the Court that he made about K500,000 through his poultry business in 2021.

Meanwhile, Muchemwa told the Court…

