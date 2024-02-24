I never said I will remove free education when I come back to power in 2026-Edgar Lungu



PRESIDENT LUNGU CLEARS AIR. URGES MEDIA PRACTITIONERS TO REPORT FACTUALLY

Am an advocate for quality education. I have nothing against free education.

Smart Eagles. Sat, Feb 24, 2024

Zambia’s 6th President , HE Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed shock at how a statement he made on the quality of free Education in the nation was taken out of context and twisted to imply that he would abolish free education should he form government in years to come.

Speaking to student Union Leaders from Zambia and Denmark who paid a courtesy call on him , Friday, President Lungu stated that he had nothing against free education because he is a product of free education himself . He, however, emphasised that what he would love to see was free education being married with quality education if the nation is to produce high-quality graduates of intergrity and highly professional at their work.

He stated that the quality of reporting by some journalists left a lot to be desired, as evidenced by the way his words had been taken out of context.

“When I talk about quality education, it can include those who train media practitioners because they are supposed to aim for the truth at all times. My statement was, ‘If we form government in coming years, we will review quality of education coming out of free education,’ he said.

” In the two and a half years that I’ve been out of office, there is free education that has been introduced in Zambia. Iam bemoaning the quality of education in the nation because I saw a video of children parked in a classroom like sadines and my concern is the quality of education that is being provided in such an environment, ” he said .

He asked the delegation from Zanasu and DSF, who had embarked on research about access to education and academic freedoms in zambia if they had included the component of quality of education in their research. ” Are you satisfied with the quality of education at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in the