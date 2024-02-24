I never said I will remove free education when I come back to power in 2026-Edgar Lungu

PRESIDENT LUNGU CLEARS AIR. URGES MEDIA PRACTITIONERS TO REPORT FACTUALLY
Am an advocate for quality education. I have nothing against free education.
Smart Eagles. Sat, Feb 24, 2024
Zambia’s 6th President , HE Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed shock at how a statement he made on the quality of free Education in the nation was taken out of context and twisted to imply that he would abolish free education should he form government in years to come.
Speaking to student Union Leaders from Zambia and Denmark who paid a courtesy call on him , Friday, President Lungu stated that he had nothing against free education because he is a product of free education himself . He, however, emphasised that what he would love to see was free education being married with quality education if the nation is to produce high-quality graduates of intergrity and highly professional at their work.
He stated that the quality of reporting by some journalists left a lot to be desired, as evidenced by the way his words had been taken out of context.
“When I talk about quality education, it can include those who train media practitioners because they are supposed to aim for the truth at all times. My statement was, ‘If we form government in coming years, we will review quality of education coming out of free education,’ he said.
” In the two and a half years that I’ve been out of office, there is free education that has been introduced in Zambia. Iam bemoaning the quality of education in the nation because I saw a video of children parked in a classroom like sadines and my concern is the quality of education that is being provided in such an environment, ” he said .
He asked the delegation from Zanasu and DSF, who had embarked on research about access to education and academic freedoms in zambia if they had included the component of quality of education in their research. ” Are you satisfied with the quality of education at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in the
News flash – you are not coming in 2026.
Every thing in life happens in stages. You can not have quality education without improving the teacher student ratio. Next the welfare of the teachers in good pay and accommodation is a good catalyst for high performance both for the teacher and the student.
Question is, do we make a generation wait till this quality education is sustained with the very limited finances available. Or will what this administration sacrficially done eventually correct the past wrong polices on Education. In fact by admit that perfecting the qaulity of free education is needed means you agree with the strategy being implemented.
It is impossible to blame the current policy of free education being implemented and still want to use it to improve the quality of education.
Under the previous administration edication was not free and hence scores poor children dropped out of school and left it for the privileged.
I think it would First make sense to congratulate this governmemt for the guts of providing free education which is a game change.
I agree that pupils are more classes in now. However the truth is these are the ones your polices left out. The solution is to build more schools. With more qualified teachers being employed eventually this anomally will be equalized.
Please don’t forget your administration failed to construct More schools and to employ more teachers in the past. Now we have double the trouble.