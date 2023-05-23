I Ran Away From Our $60m Home To Sleep In Friend’s Studio – Davido

Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has said that he once ran away from his family’s 60-million-dollar house to sleep in a friend’s studio because of his passion to do music.

Davido revealed this in an interview on REAL 92.3 FM, which went viral on Tuesday.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner went on to say that people once attributed his successful music career to the wealth of his dad.

He said, “What was difficult for me was coming out from a wealthy background because people say his dad is in money, but they later agree that the boy is actually good after several records.

“People love the grass to grace and was down but now I’m up story, but I was never really been down bad.

“We had a $60 million house in Nigeria that I ran away from and was sleeping in my friend’s studio because I know they won’t let me out again once I get home.”