I Regret Supporting And Campaigning For Hakainde Hichilema – APC President Nason Msoni

I REGRET SUPPORTING AND CAMPAIGNING FOR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA – MSONI

By Fox Reporter

OPPOSITION All Congress Party (ACP) president Nasson Msoni has apologised to the people of Zambia for supporting a regime which has landed its citizens in poverty and hunger.

Msoni says supporting President Hichilema and the UPND is a regretable action which is now haunting him.

“I apologize to all Zambians for the monumental role that I played in ensuring that Mr Hichilema and the UPND Alliance where ushered into office. I deeply regret the unimaginable pain and anguish that the UPND government has caused to the overwhelming majority of our citizens,” said Msoni.

He further said his family and himself were not bitter against President Hichilema and the UPND but regretting.

“Allow me to address my colleagues on the blogs who have incessantly kept insisting and repeatedly parroting about ‘bitterness ‘ and ‘That I wanted a job’ Let me say this;

We are a happy family and we are immensely blessed. God has been extremely kind to us.

On the assertion of bitterness by those advancing it, Kindly be assured that there is no iota of bitterness in me but regret. Further, kindly note that this is not a new thing but is a tired and worn out record. It started way back in the MMD days through to PF and now UPND.”

He said contrary to the assertion by the UPND and their praise singers, he has never applied for employment anywhere and neither was desperate in need of employment.

“In a nutshell employment at anytime would only serve to tie me down from my regular international travels being a world citizen. The nature with life is that when you champion the cause of the poor and the downtrodden God will always replenish all your needs. We should never shy away from saying the truth for fear of losing out or disadvantaging ourselves whilst hoping to receive an opportunity,” he said.

Msoni has since informed Zambians that his partnership with the UPND is a closed and dead chapter, before apologising to the people of Zambia for misdirection them in the 2021 general elections.

“On the issue of the UPND Alliance kindly note that this is a closed chapter of my life. A mistake was made and now we must fix that mistake for the betterment of our Country. I apologize to all Zambians for the monumental role that I played in ensuring that Mr Hichilema and the UPND Alliance where ushered into office. I deeply regret the unimaginable pain and anguish that the UPND government has caused to the overwhelming majority of our citizens,” said Msoni.- The FOX Newspaper