I relish day when I will take court stand… HH committed a felony and transferred it to me, I will subpoena him – Nawakwi

I relish day when I will take court stand – Nawakwi … HH committed a felony and transferred it to me, I will subpoena him

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says President Hakainde Hichilema has committed a felony and transferred it to a private citizen, warning that he will reap what he is sowing.

And Nawakwi said President Hichilema knows deep down his heart that he is the perpetrator of the so-called abduction because Pheluna and Milton were squarely in his custody.

Meanwhile, the FDD leader says the Benefit Consulting Company in which President Hichilema and his friends own shares is the one sitting on the pension of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) employees.

Addressing journalists at the Lusaka Magistrate's Court after her case was where she is accused of abducting and kidnapping Pheluna and Milton was adjourned, Nawakwi said it was the third time her matter was taken to court but…