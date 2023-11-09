I remain a record holder in spirit and history” Hilda Baci speaks out on updating her bio after losing her Guinness World Record title

Former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci has spoken out for the first time since losing her title to another.

We on Tuesday that the famous chef had lost her Guinness World Record for the longest time spent cooking while standing.

The announcement was made by the Guinness Book of Records on their social media accounts. The new record holder, Alan Fisher from Ireland, completed an astonishing cooking marathon of 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.

Following the news, the famous chef had updated her social media accounts bio.

Taking to her Twitter page to explain, Hilda stated that she remains a record holder in spirit and history. However, she has chosen to celebrate her predecessor for his achievement and spirit of competition.

She noted how the first record holder, Chef Lata respectfully acknowledged her as the winner and made some adjustments in her bio, hence, why she is following suit.

Hilda further noted how achieving such a record is no small feat and she knows firsthand what it feels like, the more reason why she admires Chef Alan.

“Just as Chef Lata respectfully acknowledged the new record holder by updating her bio and later fine-tuning the wording I’ve adjusted mine too. Achieving such a record is no small feat, and I know this firsthand. I have only the greatest admiration for the hard work it took for Alan to reach such heights. Sportsmanship is about recognizing progress, whether the accolade is in my bio or not. I remain a record holder in spirit and history. Let’s celebrate achievement and the spirit of competition”.

Taking to the comment section, while many applauded her for her maturity, others mocked her.

One Vawulence Barbie wrote, “Deep down Hilda is hurt but as far as that Irish man nah Ogun go kill am rubbish

One Ask Vanessa wrote, “Make this and rest and accept the defeat. Na that Ondo lady I dey pity

One Problematic Pro wrote, “Lol trust me, deep down her heart she wanted to hold the record for at least a year. Omo no champion forever. But a record is a record

One Vinny Asabby wrote, “You go explain tire no evidence buh you already a Guinness World Record holder baby

One Website Mobile App Developer wrote, “Let love lead. Once a record breaker always a record breaker. You’re a winner girl

One Bhad Of Lagos Bhaddie wrote, “So matured

One Mary Venia wrote, “This is when you know a real queen, support is the spice of life and she did what is best. But una don drag her join

One Susylicious Hawt wrote, “She is now humble