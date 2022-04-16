I SLEPT AT MY HOUSE AND WILL SLEEP THERE TONIGHT – BOWMAN … how can ACC claim to seize my house when they don’t even know the gate?

Bowman Lusambo says he slept at his house last night, and that tonight he will sleep at the same property that ACC claimed to have seized yesterday.

And Lusambo says he regrets that the PF administration failed to address the need to have the Inspector General of Police and other heads of investigative wings appointments taken away from the presidency, giving details on how this matter would be addressed “under my government.”

Lusambo also claimed that the only property he owns is the seized house, but was asked on the other property, just adjacent to the seized one where he resided for a considerable period, before moving to the other one after mega developments had been finalised in that direction, he claimed… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-slept-at-my-house-and-will-sleep-there-tonight-bowman-how-can-acc-claim-to-seize-my-house-when-they-dont-even-know-the-gate/