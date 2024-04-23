“I slumped in the bathroom, I underwent two brain surgeries”- actor Zack Orji

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has shared the details of his medical emergency that made him undergo two critical brain surgeries in Nigeria. Orji who appeared on Channels TV on Sunday, April 21, recounted how he collapsed in his bathroom in December 2023 and lost consciousness for over five hours before he was discovered.

“I slumped in the bathroom, and I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came” Orji said

The actor said he was initially found by his colleague, Benedict Johnson, who with the help of another actor, known as Labista, transported him urgently to the National Hospital in Abuja.

“Benedict Johnson rushed to the house, and I was there on the floor, incoherent. I couldn’t even stand because when he raised me, I slumped again, and he had to call another colleague whom we call Labista. So the two of them lifted me on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took me to the National Hospital,” Orji explained.

Orji’s first surgery was conducted on January 1 by a neurosurgeon. A month later, a second procedure was required after scans revealed a residual blood clot.