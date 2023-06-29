I STOLE ABOUT $1.2M FROM PF OFFICIALS HOUSE IN 2019 – PRECIOUS MAGANDE

By Philip Chisalu

EX-CONVICT Precious Namweemba Magande says she stole about $1.2 million from a well-known figure who served in the PF government.

And Magande says she did not plan to steal the money but she couldn’t help it after her friend invited her to a certain politician’s house and she realised PF officials used to keep trunks of money in their homes.

Magande, however, laments that her friend whom she c…

(Read full story @ Diggers.news)