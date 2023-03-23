I supplied 8,800 police uniforms at K10,000 per pair but I have not yet been paid. I need my K88 million, cries Kings Malembe Malembe.
According to Kings, one police uniform without shoes was worth K10,000 in PF instead of K2,000.
SOURCE: CIC PRESS TEAM
Not even a three piece suit is costing that much. A police uniform is worth K1000. If he accepts K8,800,000, may be he can be paid.
This is a good example of the looting that took place under the PF. ATI there is no liquidity in the economy because suppliers have not been paid.
How can any responsible government pay looters?
Kabwalala iwe
Lock him up. Thief.