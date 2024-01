GPZ PRESIDENT DECLARES SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON THE PRONOUNCEMENT FOR ZAMBIA TO REMAIN A UNITARY STATE

He writes…

I wish to unreservedly support President Hakainde Hichilema on his pronouncement regarding Zambia remaining a unitary state.

Any person agitating for the secession of any part of our country must be dealt with as the law prescribes.

The Republican President has the full backing of the Golden Party on this matter.

Jackson Silavwe

President

GPZ