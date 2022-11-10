“I told him not to buy this car“ cries the wife to Muwemba , the man that bought a new Sports car yesterday and died today after crashing into valve Chambers on Tokyo way road

ACCIDENT BREAKS HEART OF PREGNANT YOUNG WIDOW💔

The young man who died in a road accident along Ring Road today, is said to have been coming from a gym located along Lilayi road in Chalala area when one of the front wheels came off the car before hitting into a pavement.



Preliminary reports indicated that the sports car Lusaka businessman Muwemba Mukoma was driving, labelled “ruthless”, was bought just yesterday by his elder brother.



Eye witnesses say that the sports car was overspeeding along Lilayi Road as it approached Ring road. Witnesses say, shortly after the police arrived, a heavily pregnant woman believed to be the deceased’s wife, also arrived on the scene accompanied by possible relatives. The lady was heard crying “I told you not to drive this car.”