I TOLD THEM HH WILL NEVER LISTEN FROM THEM, SAYS KAMBWILI

By Staff Reporter

HH always wants his view to reign, says PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the resignation of Lucky Mulusa as secretary general of the Science and Technology minister Felix Mutati led MDC, over complaints that the other UPND alliance partners have not been considered despite going round the country canvassing for the UPND alliance to be elected into office, Kambwili said he told the other alliance partners before the general elections that they would not be listened to.

He said his words have now come to pass following the complaints from Mulusa.

“I told them that even those calling themselves alliance partners they will not be considered. They will not be listened from, they will not be listened to. Their advise will never be taken on board. I told them before elections because I was with the man,” said Kambwili. “So I am not surprised that Mulusa and them are crying. I foresaw this because when we were having meetings as alliance everything you suggest he will just brush it off. Always wants his view to be taken on board.”

Mulusa said those who went around campaigning for the party were not the ones participating in the running of affairs.

