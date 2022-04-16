I USED A TACTIC FROM A MOVIE TO BREAK INTO TWO HOMES…

…self confessed thieving juvenile tells court.

By Evans Liyali

A 19-year-old man of Hamphande village of Chikankata has testified in court that he used tactics that he watched from a movie to break into two houses and steal various electronic gadgets.

Katowa Chilima does not reveal the name of the movie and will now serve one year six months imprisonment for stealing two phones and radio in a case he was charged with two counts of burglary and theft.

Chilima is accused of breaking into Constance Nachengwa’s house and stealing a Techno Phone and a radio all valued at K2, 200 on the night of 16 March, 2022.

He is also accused of breaking into Tafina Choonya’s house and stealing her Techno phone valued at K1, 350.

The accused person admitted to stealing the items saying he used tactics from the movie he watched to break into the buildings.

In delivering a judgement, Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya sentenced Chilima to one six months on each count, all sentences to run at the same time.