I VISITED BISHOP JOHN GENERAL YESTERDAY…Iam not peter that denied Jesus for fear of being identified with Jesus- Kings “Malembe” Mumbi

Kings “Malembe” Mumbi writes…

I VISITED BISHOP JOHN GENERAL YESTERDAY.

MEN WILL BE WITH YOU AT THE MOUNTAIN TOP AND NOT IN THE VALLEY.

IAM NOT PETER THAT DINIED JESUS FOR FEAR OF BEING IDENTIFIED WITH JESUS IN THAT VALLEY, AND I SHALL NOT BE SUCH A ONE. IF YOU ARE MY FRIEND COUNT ON ME WHILE IN VALLEY OR MOUNTAIN.

Jesus hate sin but not the sinner.

Friends yesterday I visited Bishop John general and I fund Him in high spirit.

He said Kings my friend am a winner for life.

Yes it was a trap that had put my self into and God helped me to escape it.. It’s only sad that people are posting a wrong video which was shot in the night elsewhere and my story happened around 14hrs. He said has you pray tomorrow meaning today Sunday… Remember me.

HE SAID A WISE JUDGE GETS BOTH SIDES BEFORE PASSING THE JUDGEMENT AND AT THE RIGHT TIME WHEN ALL IS SAID DONE, I JOHN GENERAL WILL EXPLAIN TO THE NATION WHAT REALY TRANSPARED.