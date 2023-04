I WANT KAMBWILI TO BE MY SG – MUNDUBILE

PF presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says he is ready to make Chishimba Kambwili a party Secretary General under his leadership.

Mundubile further says he has a plan for Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba whom he is ready to send into foreign mission once PF bounces back into power.

Mundubile says this is part of his rebranding strategy to make the mmd hijackers party attractive again.