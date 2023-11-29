I want to beat your baby daddy” Singer Teni tells troll as they clash over her new song

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni has revealed her desire to beat up a troll’s baby daddy.

The troll has given a review of her new song, which she considers terrible.

“Sorry o, message aside, that Teni song is terrible”, the tweep tweeted.

Replying her, Teni revealed her desire to beat up the troll’s baby daddy.

“Sorry o, I still want to beat your baby daddy though”.

Another tweep had slammed the singer noting how she thought she ate with the clapback, but it was the opposite.

“You think you ate? You didn’t and you should be ashamed and you can’t beat her baby daddy. Wetin concern her?”.

Replying her, Teni maintained her stance that she at the troll up.

“This what I ate baby”.

A third tweep called her a razz lady, and Teni reminded the troll that she had a blue passport.

“What a razz babe”.

Teni replied, “With a blue passport show me your own ode”.