I WANTED TO GET MARRIED TO ANOTHER MAN BECAUSE MY HUSBAND WAS FAILING ME PA BED – CONFESSES LUSAKA WOMAN

There was Drama at Lusaka’s Civic Centre, when a married woman attempted to get married to another man.

PHINET NKHOMA was however stopped when her Mother ALICE NKHOMA appeared at the Marriage Registrar’s office to stop the union.

According to her Mother, Ms. NKHOMA received a report from her neighbours on the happening and decided to rush to the civic centre as she was disappointed to hear that her daughter had left her matrimonial home.



When asked why she wanted to get married to another man when she was already married with two children, Phinet said she was forced to attempt to do so because despite providing her with everything she needs in life, her hubby was failing to make her cry with excitment pa bedi.