“I was tired of playing games” – Cassper Nyovest on why he got married

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest says he decided to get hitched because he was tired of going from woman to woman and sleeping around.

Nyovest got married to his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki in a traditional ceremony last month.

Speaking on L-tido’s podcast, Nyovest said he had found a different outlook on life after getting married.

“I’m stepping up to what a man’s supposed to do, responsibilities. I was saved and I was basically saved for five months. I hadn’t had sex since I got saved,” he said.

“I just wanted to be an honest man. I was tired of playing games. It was just time [for me] to grow up and be saved, I saw things from the right perspective, and for the first time in my life, I wanted to be married.

“It was not even about sex, I wanted to be an honest man and commit to this thing that I say I am. I am proudly married and I’m having the time of my life.”

When asked about his relationship with his baby’s mother Thobeka, Cassper said he respected her despite his infidelity in the past.

“We had been separated for almost two years reason being she left me because of my infidelity. We were co-parenting, that’s what we still trying to do.

“It’s not perfect but I’ll always have respect for Thobeka, she’s one of the most amazing human beings and the best mother I could ever pick to have my first born.”

Nyovest continued: “People will have their opinions, people will always try and create a narrative or try and create a platform to make this a soapie, but the thing is life is not perfect, people aren’t perfect, life is not perfect.

“I’m glad that me and her are maturing in our own spaces. She also got saved before me and I did too.”

Speaking more on co-parenting, the Tito Mboweni hit maker added, “We’re trying, it’s not perfect but we’re trying, and I’m trying as well. The most important thing is my son.

“I owe that guy the best version of myself. Not only as a father to him, but as an example of what a man should be, because it doesn’t matter what I tell him he’s going to do what I do, Nyovest added.