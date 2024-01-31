I WAS WELL BROUGHT UP THAN HH- LUNGU

Former President Edgar Lungu says he was well brought believing in friends and other people unlike President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) who is full of himself.

Lungu says his worst is far much better than President Hichilema.

” They say I was the worst President, my worst is far much than HH, we the Patriotic Front (PF) were not best but we were better,” he said.

Speaking at the Opposition Parties joint press briefing in Lusaka today, Lungu said the United Party for National Development (UPND) trashed everything the former rulling party did.

He says people should not ask him now on how to fight cholera when everything the PF did was removed, let President Hichilema do it.