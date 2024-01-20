I will retire in ten years time – Cristiano Ronaldo 

Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his likely retirement from football when asked about his future plans.

The Al-Nassr forward was asked about when he planned to hang up his boots in Dubai, where he is attending the Globe Soccer Awards and the 38-year-old delivered a funny response.

Ronaldo initially claimed he will retire ‘soon’ before he suggested he can remain at the top of the game for a while yet.

‘The moment I finish, I don’t know to be honest,’ Ronaldo said.

‘Of course, it will be soon, soon I mean 10 years more.

‘No I am joking, I don’t know, let’s see.’

Ronaldo, who turns 39 next month, currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The Portugal star joined the club in a deal worth a reported £175million-a-year last January, following the cancellation of his contract at Man United.

He is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with 20 goals, three ahead of nearest rival Aleksandar Mitrovic.