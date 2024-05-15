“I will win 2025 Presidential elections”-Chakwera declares

President Lazarus Chakwera has said he will win the 2025 Presidential Elections during the Tripartite Elections.

The President was speaking during the commemoration of the Malawi’s first President the late Dr Kamuzu Banda’s birthday, 11 May at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

In an apparent hitting back at his predecessor Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s remarks he made on Sunday during the Democratic Progressive Party’s rally at Njamba Park, Chakwera said: “Don’t be cheated that anyone will win next year’s elections. I am going to win the elections.”

On the other hand, his remarks is a blow below the belt for Vice-President Saulos Chilima whose party is pushing for him to represent the UTM party in the elections.

He said he continue to champion development projects in the country.

“I will continue with development projects such as construction of roads, building of universities such as Mombera and expansion of existing public universities,” said Chakwera.

The President also hit at the opposition parties claiming that they promote racism which can bring division among the people.

“I would like to condemn political parties in the country which propagate hate messages to bring confusion among the people.

“We are all one people as founding President Ngwazi Dr Kamuzu Banda used to say. Whether we come from the North, South and Centre we are all one people,” he said.