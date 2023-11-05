I wish I could be Miles Sampa, honestly, I really admire him- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



HE IS ENJOYING WHILE OTHERS ARE RUNNING AROUND LIKE HEADLESS CHICKENS

Deep down me, I wish I could be Miles Sampa, honestly, I really admire him, including expecting a baby.

Bushe Lesa ninshi abela ifi, it’s like He has given Miles the life I want. Ine apa, abankongole bafuma mukuntumina, and I need to paint office yabene. We were kicked out.

Elo, given the money he (Miles) has I could do a far better job, but no consideration, yet people insult and accuse me of being paid.

MWELESA NDANGULUKENIKO