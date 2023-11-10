I WON’T OBJECT TO HH APPOINTING MY MPS – Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga

‘I WON’T OBJECT TO HH APPOINTING MY MPS – CHABINGA’ … if opportunities arise

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga says he will not object to having opposition members of parliament receiving appointments to serve under president Hakainde Hichilema.

And chief whip Anthony Mumba said he wants the PF to emerge more united from the chaos the party has been engulfed in, and would not hesitate to cede his new position depending on the court outcome.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chabinga, who is Mafinga member of parliament (PF), said ministerial appointments were… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-wont-object-to-hh-appointing-my-mps-chabinga-if-opportunities-arise/