I write this with a heart full of mixed emotions” Actor Kelechi Udegbe writes note to God as he survives ghastly car accident.

Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe has written a note to his creator after surviving a ghastly car accident.

The Nollywood actor, via his Instagram page, shared photos and videos of the accident scene, which left his car severely damaged and landed him in the hospital.

In a note to God, he stated that his heart is full of mixed emotions and expressed gratitude to Him.

According to him, he was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of his destiny.

“With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle & gave me a second chance at life.

I made it out of the accident alive but suffered minor injuries.

I’m in good shape and will be back to doing what I enjoy doing best on your screen in a couple of days.

This post is for God. This post is for everyone who believes in God. This post is for everyone whom my unforeseen challenge has affected.

God bless us all”.

Taking to his comment section, the likes of Stan Nze, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chioma Akpotha, Adesua Etomi, and others appreciated God on his behalf.

Blossom Chukwujekwu wrote, “My God!! You are healed, brother! Thank God for saving you

Kunle Remi wrote, “Your healing is perfected in Jesus’ name. You will be better and stronger

One Adesua Etomi wrote, “So glad you are okay. Praise God

Peggy Ovire wrote, “Thank God for saving you

Adeniyi Johnson wrote, “Thank God for life.

Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor wrote, “Jesus!! Thank God! You’re healed in Jesus’ name

Bambam wrote, “Blood of Jesus! Thank you Jesus for life

Frederick Leonard wrote, “Sorry brother. Quick recovery”.

Nollywood has recorded a lot of accidents this year, but luckily enough, no actor lost his life in an accident. From Kunle Afod to Ayo Animashaun, Charles Okocha and more, many celebrities have more reasons to be grateful for life.

reported that actor, comedian, artist, and rapper Charles Okocha better known as ‘Igwe 2Pac’ had penned a note of gratitude to God after surviving a car accident on Third Mainland Bridge.

The entertainer who is best known for his mannerisms and style in movies shared pictures of him on a hospital bed and also short video clips from the accident scene.

A day after, Kunle Afod was also involved in a fire accident, which left his driver brutally burnt.

Taking to his Instagram page to share his testimony, the actor revealed that a disaster happened to him as his bus got burnt.

Though, the actor and everyone around him escaped death, his driver as well as an elder man who tried rendering help but was brutally burnt.

To add to the list, actor, Ayo Silver Animashaun miraculously escaped death after a truck driver hit his car.

Narrating how the accident happened, the actor shared videos from the scene which happened on his way back to Lagos from Ibadan.