Iam Being Accused Of Being Against The Possible Come Back To Active Politics Of Edgar Lungu- Brian Hapunda

22nd July, 2023 Lusaka
Fellow BM Media Team members, good morning.
I am writing to formally express my willingness to withdraw from the campaign team. I make this decision with a very heavy heart but I believe it is in my best interest and that of our candidate that i step aside from this noble media team.
They are some enemies of progress surrounding Ibex who have been pushing a negative narrative that I was among a click that was against the possible come back to active politics of the former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, allegations that i am not guilty of. This narrative has unfortunately been used to attack Hon. Brian Mundubile and try to disadvantage him in the PF presidential race.
I wish to categorically state that i remain fully supportive of our candidate and our Party, the Patriotic Front.
May I take this opportunity to thank you all for the support you gave me in the Brian Mundubile Media Team. I enjoyed working with you all and I remain indebted to Hon. Mundubile for the opportunity he gave me to lead his campaign media team. 🙏🏽
God bless you all.
Sincerely,
Brian HAPUNDA
Mr Edgar chagwa lungu gasser killer truly he still want to come back!!!this man he has got no manners I’m telling you,I’m sure even the ruling party now is aware over the coming back of this criminal together with his family.
I don’t understand people who still believe Lungu qualifies to stand as a Presidential candidate in any Zambian general election. It’s like having a stick that is stuck in the rectum which causes abnormal behaviour.
The Zambian constitution is very clear.
2 terms of office.
Which Lungu has already served.
Anyway, Lungu’s legacy is to destroy Zambia. And PeeEfu. It’s okey for him to destroy PeeEfu completely, we don’t care. We the people stopped him from destroying Zambia. And he will never be allowed to contest any election as a candidate for office of the President. The constitution is very clear.