Iam Being Accused Of Being Against The Possible Come Back To Active Politics Of Edgar Lungu- Brian Hapunda

22nd July, 2023 Lusaka

Fellow BM Media Team members, good morning.

I am writing to formally express my willingness to withdraw from the campaign team. I make this decision with a very heavy heart but I believe it is in my best interest and that of our candidate that i step aside from this noble media team.



They are some enemies of progress surrounding Ibex who have been pushing a negative narrative that I was among a click that was against the possible come back to active politics of the former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, allegations that i am not guilty of. This narrative has unfortunately been used to attack Hon. Brian Mundubile and try to disadvantage him in the PF presidential race.

I wish to categorically state that i remain fully supportive of our candidate and our Party, the Patriotic Front.

May I take this opportunity to thank you all for the support you gave me in the Brian Mundubile Media Team. I enjoyed working with you all and I remain indebted to Hon. Mundubile for the opportunity he gave me to lead his campaign media team. 🙏🏽

God bless you all.

Sincerely,

Brian HAPUNDA